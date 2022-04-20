ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelahatchie, MS

Stolen Yogi Bear statue found in Mississippi

By Kaitlin Howell
 2 days ago

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The stolen Yogi Bear statue from the Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Pelahatchie has been found.

Pelahatchie police said the statue was found around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 on Highway 43 near Goodman Road. The statue had some damage.

Police said the statue, which was located at the park entrance, was stolen on April 15, 2022 . Investigators said video footage showed a pickup truck entering the park just before 11:45 p.m. They said the truck made a u-turn at the entrance and stopped near the statue.

The suspect was able to detach the statue from its base and remove it from the property.

No arrests have been made at this time.

