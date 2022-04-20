Cubs move up Wednesday start time due to weather forecast

Detroit Tigers star first baseman Miguel Cabrera is on the verge of joining an extremely elite statistical group in the MLB, as he is only a hit away from becoming the newest member of the 3,000-hit club. There’s a big chance that Cabrera will finally hit the milestone this Wednesday against the New York Yankees in the third leg of a four-game home-stand, and when he was asked about his feeling about the virtually inevitable feat, Miggy sounded emotional.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO