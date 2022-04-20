‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ first DLC pits players against a landshark god

Whether you’re looking to wow your friends with new knowledge, are missing the days of Planet Earth, or pregaming for the arrival of Jurassic World Dominion, we’ve got your next animal and nature documentary obsession covered. Roaring onto Apple TV+ with new episodes daily between Monday, May 23 and Friday, May 27, witness the wonder of Prehistoric Planet. Let the soothing British accent of Sir David Attenborough guide you through the mesmerizing world of dinosaurs set to a goosebump-inducing soundtrack by Hans Zimmer. Travel back 66 million years, through water, forests, deserts, and more in this documentary series executive produced by Jon Favreau, Mike Gunton, and BBC Studios Natural History Unit. A newly released trailer reveals secrets surrounding the long decimated dinos and shows off the top-tier effects that will bring them back to life and right into your living room.
Comments / 0