‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ first DLC pits players against a landshark god

By Oisin Kuhnke
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiny Tina’s Wonderlands first DLC pack, Coiled Captors, features a big shark god, snake women, and more loot. The first of four expansions coming to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has received a launch trailer ahead of its releases tomorrow, April 21. Coiled Captors will feature snaked women, or...

