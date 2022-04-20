‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ first DLC pits players against a landshark god

Call Of Duty: Warzone will see the addition of Godzilla and King Kong in an official crossover with last year’s Godzilla vs. Kong film and Legendary’s MonsterVerse. While details are slim on how it will work, we do know that this crossover, officially called Operation Monarch, will be coming to Call Of Duty: Warzone on May 11. A short teaser trailer was shown off which has the two gargantuan kaiju preparing to face off against one another, but it doesn’t make it clear how they will be featured in the actual game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO