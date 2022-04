Hundreds of volunteers to remove trash from Chattahoochee River. The annual Chattahoochee River cleanup day is just around the corner. On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers will gather at ‘Sweep the Hooch,’ an event hosted by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, to clean and collect trash from sites around the Chattahoochee River. As an environmental advocacy organization, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper works to protect and restore the Chattahoochee River Basin, their website says.

