BLOUNTVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett scored six runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 8-0 softball victory over West Ridge on Wednesday. Cati Zani, Hailey Porter, Julianne Tipton and Savannah Hutchins each had two hits for the Tribe. Zani finished with two RBIs, while Porter and Tipton each had an RBI and Claudia Maness added two RBIs.

BLOUNTVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO