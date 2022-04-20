ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Marshfield Man Arrested on Suspicion of 7th OWI

By Mike Leischner
wsau.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — A Marshfield man has been arrested on suspicion of his...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Man, woman arrested twice in 5 days for drug charges

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man are facing new drug charges less than a week after they were arrested on meth-related charges. In a press release, Lt. Scott Goldberg said Jamy Brost and Perry Carlstrom were...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Marshfield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WEAU-TV 13

Minn. man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking cocaine, stopped in Eau Claire

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Minnesota man is sentenced to 10 years for trafficking cocaine after being stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper in Eau Claire. According to a media release by the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, fifty-year-old Lashawn Bennett of St. Paul, Minn. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 10 years in federal prison for possessing over 500 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

3 killed in 2-car crash in Frankfort; 1 hurt trying to help

Authorities say three people were killed after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Frankfort. A person who stopped to help was injured when struck by another vehicle. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the three people involved in the initial crash just before midnight Saturday were pronounced dead at the scene. A motorist who pulled over in an attempt to render first aid was stuck by vehicle passing the scene and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office says the two crashes took place on an unlit section of a state highway. The incidents remain under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi#Wsau
AM 1390 KRFO

Police in Wisconsin Surprise Family After Arresting Delivery Driver

This police department over in eastern Wisconsin really put the 'serve' in their motto to protect and serve!. I've said many times how much respect I have for law enforcement officers. My dad was a police officer for over 30 years back in my hometown in Wisconsin, so I realize what a tough profession it can be to wear the badge and try to keep us safe everyday.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

2 Appleton area women killed in Marathon County crash

TOWN OF FRANKFORT, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 4/18:. Two Appleton area women were killed in a crash in Marathon County Saturday. The victims were identified as Sophie K. Sullivan, 21, and Audrie R. Stephens, 20. Sullivan was driving. Stephens was her passenger. The driver of the second vehicle, Jennifer A....
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WausauPilot

Fatal Hwy. 66 crash victim identified

The victim in a fatal weekend rollover in Portage County has been identified as 71-year-old Eugene Walczak, of Rosholt. The crash was reported just before 7:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Hwy. 66 and Rustic Drive in the town of Sharon. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a severely damaged Dodge...
WAUSAU, WI
Western Iowa Today

Corning woman arrested for OWI

(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested Angela Marie Nicholson, 48, of Corning, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 34 and Avenue of Industries at 12:12 a.m. for Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. Nicholson was transported to the Adams County Jail and held on $1,000 cash bond.
CORNING, IA
Fox11online.com

2 Fox Valley women killed in central Wisconsin crash

TOWN OF FRANKFORT (WLUK) -- Two women from the Appleton area were killed in a weekend crash west of Wausau. Marathon County sheriff's officials say they were called to Highway 29, a mile west of Highway 97, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. They found all three occupants of two vehicles dead.
WAUSAU, WI
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
WausauPilot

3 dead in overnight crash west of Wausau

Three people died late Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 and a pedestrian who sought to render aid was struck by a third vehicle and is hospitalized, police said. The crash was reported at about 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 29, about a mile west of Hwy. 97 in the Marathon County town of Frankfort. The three victims died at the scene and there were no surviving occupants of either vehicle, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department released.
WAUSAU, WI
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy