Watauga County, NC

Sex Offender Wanted By Watauga County Sheriffs Office

By Aikman Chambers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh Country Crime Stoppers and Watauga Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s assistance in solving the following crime. Roy Rogers Wilson III, DOB 08-24-1991, is a registered sex offender that is required to notify the Sheriff’s Office when he changes his address. Mr. Wilson was convicted for Solicitation Sex by Computer/Child and...

Watauga County, NC
Watauga County, NC
Public Safety
