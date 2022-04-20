ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanted: Person-of-interest in Kan. homicide considered armed, dangerous

 2 days ago
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide in Salina and asking the public for help to locate a person-of-interest. Just before 12:30a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the area of Front Street and Gypsum Avenue for a possible injury motor vehicle accident, according to...

