Maribeth Francis and her son, Christopher Shishinski, were enjoying one of their last outings at Thompson's Capri Lanes, which is closing in a few short days,. Francis said she'll miss the cheese sticks and camaraderie at the bowling alley, which is closing April 30 at 5860 Roche Drive in Columbus' Northland area.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO