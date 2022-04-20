ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion reveals Letter to My Ex release date and Harry Styles expands Love on Tour

By Francesca Shillcock
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're talking about Megan Thee Stallion finally giving her fans a release date for her new song, which went down a treat at her recent Coachella gig, and Harry Styles adding to his mammoth Love on Tour shows. And that's...

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
Billie Eilish Joined by Two Living Legends at Coachella

On day two of Coachella Saturday night, Billie Eilish brought out a couple of special guests during her headlining performance. Towards the end of her set, she brought out Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn for a duet of "Getting Older," a song he covered recently. "This is the craziest...
Drake posted a photo embracing Taylor Swift, and we have questions

No one can find hidden messages quite the way Taylor Swift fans can — and now the Swifties are back in action thanks to a throwback photo posted by singer-rapper Drake. After the Canadian hit-maker, 35, shared a pic of himself and Swift, 32, as the final image in an Instagram carousel on Monday, Swifties went into overdrive trying to interpret the photo's significance.
Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
Kate Middleton wore two dresses on Easter Sunday - unseen dress revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge at the weekend? Prince William's wife headed to the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. We adored the brunette beauty's outfit - she rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia...
See Harry Styles Duet With Shania Twain, Debut New Songs at Coachella

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles performed two Shania Twain hits with the country legend herself and debuted three new songs live — including his latest single “As It Was” — as part of his Coachella headlining set Friday. The singer first welcomed Twain, who emerged from a platform at the back of the stage, near the end of his set to deliver her 1997 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” together. Next, Styles — who previously performed Twain’s “You’re Still the One” alongside Kacey Musgraves in 2018 at a Madison Square Garden gig — and Twain...
Drake Posts Never-Before-Seen Photo With Taylor Swift & Fans Think A Collab Is Coming

Drake took to Instagram on April 18 to share a series of photos, but there’s one in particular that has fans buzzing. The image in question features Drake cozying up to Taylor Swift with an arm draped around her neck. The singer is embracing the hug, holding Drake’s arm with her hands. “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work,” Drake captioned his photo gallery.
Sasha Obama Is Reportedly Dating the 24-Year-Old Son of This Famous Actor

Click here to read the full article. For the past few days, we’ve been reading into Michelle Obama’s recent comments about her grown-up daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha Obama, 20. The former first daughters grew up right before our eyes, something the former first lady and President Obama know all too well. But after Mrs. Obama teased that each of her daughters has someone special in their lives, we now know the identity of Sasha Obama’s boyfriend — and his name is Clifton Powell Jr. According to a report published by the Daily Mail, the youngest Obama daughter and her beau...
Megan Thee Stallion is getting the docuseries treatment

The Grammy-winning “WAP” and “Savage” musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist’s Texas upbringing and career highlights will be explored in a docuseries from Time Studios and Roc Nation. The project, which doesn't yet have a network or streaming home, "will mix rare archival footage and fresh verité video to highlight the rapper’s rise from a viral freestyling phenom to pop culture sensation," per The Hollywood Reporter. "The series will explore her path to success and how she overcame personal hurdles to thrive professionally." Nneka Onuorah, director of Netflix's The G Word and Amazon's Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, will helm the docuseries. "Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said Time Studios co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”
