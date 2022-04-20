ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

FDA enlists states in Lucky Charms probe, company hands out coupons to victims

By Lisa Fickenscher
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QboiL_0fEmtYKd00

The feds have enlisted multiple states to assist an investigation of reports of sickness caused by Lucky Charms — and meanwhile, customers are complaining that the sugary breakfast cereal’s manufacturer, General Mills, has had a lame response.

The Food and Drug Administration has tapped at least four states — New York, Michigan, Kansas and Arkansas — whose health departments are contacting and interviewing consumers who have reported bouts of vomiting and diarrhea after eating Lucky Charms, according to customers and state officials.

The New York Department of Health said it has received eight complaints “potentially associated with Lucky Charms cereal,” adding that it is “in communication with the FDA to help inform their investigation,” a spokesperson told The Post, declining to comment further.

In Coldwater Mich., resident Chris Sours said a state official from Branch Hillsdale Health Department reached out on Friday, asking him about his and his 3-year-old daughter’s four-day bout of diarrhea and vomiting after eating Lucky Charms last month. A state health official is slated to pick up what’s left in the box, he said.

“When you go to the grocery store and buy something, you should be able to eat it safely and not have to deal with what happened to us,” Sours told The Post. He bought his Lucky Charms at a local Walmart and said, “I’m done with that Walmart. I haven’t been back since.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWV4M_0fEmtYKd00
Some sickened consumers have reported getting green poop from the cereal.Boston Globe via Getty Images

Walmart did not immediately respond for comment on whether its customers have complained about the cereal.

An FDA spokesperson said the agency has received more than 100 complaints about Lucky Charms this year through April 12.

“The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury,” the agency said in a statement to The Post, adding, “Complaints of a less serious nature or those that appear to be isolated incidents are monitored and the information may be used during a future inspection of a company to help the FDA identify problem areas in a production plant. The complaints are also discussed with company management during these inspections.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7N7O_0fEmtYKd00 The Food and Drug Administration is investigating the illnesses with the help of state health departments.Getty Images

Meanwhile, more than 4,500 have reported becoming ill after eating Lucky Charms, according to iwaspoisoned.com , a website that tracks food-borne illnesses. Most of the complaints rolled in after The Post first reported on April 1 that the site had spotted a pattern of the cereal making people sick. The FDA was investigating the matter by April 5.

A Fayetteville, Ark., resident named Karen, who asked that her last name not be used, told The Post she came down with violent diarrhea after a midnight snack of the sugary cereal on March 31.

After she promptly complained to General Mills, she says, she got a letter apologizing that “our product did not meet your expectations, along with two $7 coupons redeemable for the company’s cereals, which also include Honey Nut Cheerios, Trix and Cocoa Puffs.

“I’m like, you’ve got to be kidding me,” she told The Post. “I was irritated and I thought, ‘Honestly if this their response, they are not going to do anything.’”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also confirmed that it is working with the FDA in its investigation and the Arkansas health department has also begun its outreach to affected residents.

General Mills has insisted that the illnesses are not linked to its cereal and that it has investigated its manufacturing facilities.

“We have investigated claims from a variety of sources — those made on the internet, through media inquiries, and directly to us and the FDA,” the company said in a statement. “To date, we have not found any evidence of consumer illness tied to our products.”

Karen, the Arkansas resident, said she has no doubt in her mind that the cereal, known for its colorful marshmallows and its leprechaun mascot, was the culprit in her illness. That’s because she doubted it the first time around and bought a second box.

“I wondered whether it was the cereal, but I got the same reaction the second time,” she said. “I find it funny that they did an internal investigation and they didn’t find a link.”

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Concerning Reason Lucky Charms Cereal Is Being Investigated By The FDA

The shadowy puppeteers behind Big Cereal are pulling at strings again, only this time it's not a wascally wabbit or a senile baker they are trying to hide behind the curtain. Something far more serious is afoot at General Mills, and (tragically, given the recent St. Patrick's Day holiday) this time around, it's a leprechaun who's taking heavy fire for an unusual occurrence...
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

FDA Investigating Claims That People Are Getting Sick From Popular Cereal

The United States Food and Drug Administration is investigating reports from consumers who say they got sick after eating Lucky Charms. The website IWasPoisoned.com reported that food poisoning reports stemming from the popular General Mills cereal brand began trending on its website beginning in late 2021, and it has received hundreds of reports of people saying they fell sick after eating the product.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Arkansas State
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon#General Mills#The Post
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Department of Health
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
WECT

FDA: Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia, other medicines due to possible contamination

(Gray News) - Plastikon Healthcare, based in Kansas, is voluntarily recalling a select number of products sold nationally due to possible bacteria contamination. On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration reported that the pharmaceutical company is recalling three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy