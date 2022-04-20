ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Colbert on mask mandates: ‘You can’t let Florida make health decisions’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTi7R_0fEmt4BK00
Stephen Colbert said the judge’s lifting of the mask mandate was ‘great news for anyone who ever rode public transport and said “this is way too sanitary”.’

Stephen Colbert

“I’ve always hoped to live to see the end of the Covid safety precautions,” said Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening. “We all get to burn our masks at a bonfire and then do something crazy like make out or eat free grocery store samples. But turns out that’s not how pandemics end. Not with a bang, but with a court order.”

The Late Show host referred to a court order by a federal judge in Florida that struck down the mask mandate for planes and public transit. “Which is great news for anyone who ever rode public transport and said ‘this is way too sanitary’,” Colbert quipped.

The ruling came from Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Tampa-based federal judge appointed by Trump after he lost the 2020 election. “You can’t let Florida make health decisions for the entire country!” Colbert said. “That’s not smart! The Florida food pyramid is just gator jerky and meth.”

In a 59-page ruling, Mizelle argued that the CDC exceeded their mandate in requiring masks on planes and public transit, and that their power was limited to cleaning property, not requiring people to take proper hygienic steps. “Yes you cannot force people to follow basic hygiene,” Colbert deadpanned. “You can only make them clean property, explains the new bathroom sign: ‘Before returning to work, employees must wash this sign.’”

Mizelle also argued that masks were a futile public health measure because “wearing a mask cleans nothing. At most, it traps virus droplets.”

“That’s the mask’s job, you dummy!” Colbert exclaimed. “So my droplets don’t get on you! That’s like saying, ‘This diaper is useless, every time I put one on my baby it fills up with poop.”

All major airline carriers immediately changed their mask policies, with some announcing the change mid-flight. “Look, people can take this news however they want, but it’s unfair for people who might be immunocompromised or traveling with unvaccinated children to change the rules mid-flight,” Colbert noted. “That’s like being told halfway through a dinner party that it’s an orgy.”

Trevor Noah

On the Daily Show, Trevor Noah also commented on the mask mandate change that took effect mid-flight for some passengers. “I don’t care what you think of masks – you have to admit, it is insane to change a safety rule in the middle of a flight!” he said.

“Just as a general rule, nothing should change mid-flight, ever. Nothing. I don’t want the course changing, I don’t want the cabin pressure changing. I definitely don’t want my seat changing so that you can sit next to your wife.

“The point is: a lot of people only booked that flight in the first place because they felt safe knowing that everyone had to wear masks,” he added. “You can’t just flip that while people are already on the plane. You have to give people a chance to decide if this is something they want to do.”

The swift policy change is “crazy”, he added. “This would be like if a rollercoaster decided to change its safety policies when you’re already on the ride.”

Jimmy Kimmel

And in Los Angeles, Jimmy Kimmel checked in yet again on the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, 18 months after he lost. According to the New York Times, several Trump allies who initially tried to discredit the election through bogus voter fraud and conspiracy theories have shifted to a wild sequel: that by “decertifying” the 2020 vote in several states, they could reverse the outcome.

“What is it going to take for him to get over this?” Kimmel wondered. “Does the McRib have to come back? I mean really, you lost! America is just not that into you.

“I think they think if they complain long enough eventually they’ll get their way,” he continued. “This is the presidency, this is not the Snyder cut of Justice League. You’re not going to get your way.”

In other Trump news, a massive outage at his supposed alternative to Twitter, Truth Social, left many of its small handful of users unable to access the platform.

The company’s CEO, Devin Nunes, “attempted to put a spin on his incompetence” with a statement: “As many of you know our team has been working non stop to ensure that TRUTH can not be shut down by tech tyrants,” he wrote in part. “Which means he probably forgot to pay the electric bill,” Kimmel joked.

“Why would tyrants try to shut down a service that barely works,” Kimmel added. “In order to shut something down, it has to be up.”

Comments / 110

Knute Stephens
2d ago

why are you even reporting this, it's not news. who cares what colbert thinks, he's a paid performer who's opinion does not matter. But let's get it straight, Florida did not strike this illegal mandate, a federal judge did ...

Reply
92
Andreas Scheer
2d ago

A comedian has 0 rights to comment on a judges decision due to the lack of medical and judicial knowledge except for entertainment. So shut up. 95 % of the people at the airport for example right now in Milwaukee demonstrate their agreement with the judge from FL

Reply(11)
53
Amy Kennedy
2d ago

Governments should not be making health decisions and therefore should never force our coerce it's citizens to undergo any medical procedure, including an experimental shot. Florida's governor understands this and continues to restore our rights.

Reply
33
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Reason.com

Drop the Useless Mask Mandates and Leave Us Alone

The last couple of years have been a revelation when it comes to public health measures for battling COVID-19 and whatever bugs come next. We've seen that masks offer little protection unless they're the uncomfortable medical variety, states that locked down hardest took nasty economic hits in return for little if any health benefit, and kids isolated by decree from their peers suffer mental health issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Trump#Cdc
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

246K+
Followers
65K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy