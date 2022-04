With Lee Min-Ho on our screens in Apple TV+'s "Pachinko," all feels right in the world again. The actor, who previously starred in hit K-dramas like "The King: Eternal Monarch," "Legend of the Blue Sea," and "Heirs," is now playing Hansu in "Pachinko" — a role that's quite a bit darker than those he's taken on in the past. Lee is a top actor in his home country of Korea and across Asia, and the Apple TV+ series will doubtless show an even wider audience exactly why that is. Now that your interest is piqued, you might want to get to know him better and find out a bit about his past — and who he's dated. Here's what to know.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO