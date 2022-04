Back in the fall of 2019, in a conversation with me, Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph swatted away the likelihood that the streaming giant would ever allow ads on the platform. That’s in spite of analyst speculation at the time showing that the company could grab a windfall of as much as $1 billion if it ever decides to flip that switch and allow Netflix ads. “These things which seem like low-hanging fruit never are,” Randolph told me. “Ads are a distraction, never an additive thing.”

