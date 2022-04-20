ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I transformed a hearse so I can go on cheap holidays, it creeps people out but it’s a real money-saver

By Lauren Windle
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A MAN bought an old hearse so that he could convert it into a camper van for cheap holidays and people were completely creeped out.

TikToker and fishing enthusiast Tate bought the "fixer upper" so that he could get the sense of freedom that only comes with caravan holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Humgk_0fEmsWfo00
TikToker Tate bought a hearse to convert it into a camper van Credit: @fishinwithtate/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ux291_0fEmsWfo00
It was very run down and grubby inside Credit: @fishinwithtate/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCAqe_0fEmsWfo00
He fully cleaned up and blitzed the back, installing a bed frame Credit: @fishinwithtate/TikTok

He confessed that the vehicle would have housed hundreds of dead bodies and gave followers regular updates into the renovation.

He said: "I just bought a hearse. An actual hearse. And you may be wondering - what on earth is he going to do with a hearse?

"Well I'm going to turn it into a camper."

Fans were intrigued and a little creeped out by the project, with one asking: "How many dead people have been in there?"

To which Tate said: "I think it's safe to say that there have probably been hundreds of bodies in my hearse.

"I'm just hoping no body decided to stick around."

The influencer also flagged up a suspicious stain in the back of the vehicle that they discovered when they pulled up the carpet.

Some viewers suggested it was embalming fluid while others thought it was a bodily fluid of some kind.

Tate said: "I would say that's highly unlikely probably just some kind of oil stain."

Finally he showed followers the end result of the refurbishment, where he had installed a bed frame with storage underneath in the back of the hearse.

The curtains could be pulled over the windows for privacy and he installed strip lights in the back.

The influencer also cleaner up the front seat area to get it looking ship shape for long drives.

Fans were impressed with the reboot.

One person said: "First dude in the history of mankind to ever turn a coffin car to a camper."

Another said: "Please don’t give me these ideas."

While a third suggested the first place he should camp should be a cemetery, to which he agreed: "It’s an option."

