(Peru, Neb.)—On Thursday, April 21, the Peru State baseball team split the road makeup doubleheader at Mount Mercy as they took one of four games in the series. Peru State lost the first game 10-1 and won the second game 5-2. The Bobcats are now 20-24 overall and 17-7 in Heart conference play while the Mustangs are now 25-16 and 14-10. Below is a breakdown of how the makeup double header went…

PERU, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO