Woman accused of theft in Rutland, using false name

RUTLAND, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A woman has been arrested again after police found she was using a false name. Vermont State Police said Kelly Ingram, 37, was arrested under her real name on Monday.

On April 13, troopers were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Rutland for a theft complaint. Police found that the woman had entered the store and left without paying for the items she took. At the time of her initial arrest, Ingram gave police the name Sarah Holland.

During the investigation, police said she repeatedly gave troopers false information to hide her identity. She was issued a criminal citation to appear on retail theft and false information to police charges at a later date.

On April 18, police said a woman called claiming someone had used her identity when she was arrested. Police then found out Ingram’s real name. She was arrested again on an identity theft charge, as well as the retail theft charge.

Ingram was remanded to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on outstanding warrants. She is set to appear in court on May 9.

