Salina, KS

Wanted: Person-of-interest in Kan. homicide considered armed, dangerous

 2 days ago
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide in Salina and asking the public for help to locate a person-of-interest. Just before 12:30a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the area of Front Street and Gypsum Avenue for a possible injury motor vehicle accident, according to...

Police: Suspect wanted for Salina murder captured in Kansas City

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Wednesday morning homicide in Salina have reported an arrest. Police issued an arrest warrant for Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia by Saline County District Court, for the charges of First Degree Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, according to a media release from Salina Police.
SALINA, KS
