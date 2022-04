Michele Lee is best known for starring as Karen McKenzie for 14 years on CBS’s “Knots Landing.”. But Lee had a big Broadway career in the 1960s and early 70s, starting with “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” She was Rosemary to Robert Morse’s J. Pierrepont Finch first on stage and then in the 1967 movie. He famously sang “I Believe in You” to Lee, and in the film she sang it with him.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO