ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Palmetto Senior Expo welcomes seniors, their families and questions today in Spartanburg

By Christine Scarpelli
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFpLN_0fEmncYZ00

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) Today seniors and their families are welcomed to visit the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium to learn more about resources for seniors and different needs they may have as they age.

There is free parking at the Spartanburg Memorial auditorium and the event runs from one to four in the

afternoon.


Seniors can speak to representatives from assisted-living facilities, insurance companies, medical and financial assistance companies.

The event is free and you don’t need to sign up ahead of time.

To find out more information visit
srhelpsc.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

PHOTOS: Spring Fling returns to downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spring Fling returns to downtown Spartanburg after years off due to the pandemic. Downtown Spartanburg is going to be closed from Friday to Sunday for food, fun and games for the whole family to enjoy. Even though having fun may be the goal, this event does have a list of dos […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Sports
Spartanburg, SC
Government
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palmetto#Nexstar Media Inc
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in downtown Greenville for Tuesday night's drawing, you should check your tickets. A player at the Drop In Store at 709 N. Main St. in Greenville won $10,000. The family-run, community store that’s considered by many a cornerstone of...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Gaffney business generator looking for new funding

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Spartanburg Community College launches program to help with sheriff's office's staff shortage. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. Veterans train service dogs as therapy in Hendersonville. Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:40 AM UTC. VOD recording of FOX...
GAFFNEY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy