Steeplejack Brewing Company donates to local nonprofit
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — AM Extra’s Earth week continues — and we’re learning how beer lovers can help both local children and the environment.
Steeplejack Brewing Company in northeast Portland is offering to donate a portion of its sales on Earth Day.
Anne Aviles with Steeplejack and Vanessa Grant Coats with The Blueprint Foundation shared more about this generous effort.
