ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Steeplejack Brewing Company donates to local nonprofit

By Kohr Harlan, Travis Teich
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bpDZ_0fEmnan700

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — AM Extra’s Earth week continues — and we’re learning how beer lovers can help both local children and the environment.

Steeplejack Brewing Company in northeast Portland is offering to donate a portion of its sales on Earth Day.

Anne Aviles with Steeplejack and Vanessa Grant Coats with The Blueprint Foundation shared more about this generous effort.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Society
KHON2

Maui Brewing Company Waikiki cleans up community

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staff from the Maui Brewing Company Waikiki did a clean up in Waikiki on Saturday, March 26. They picked up trash along Kalakaua Avenue and Kuhio Avenue as part of their commitment to be good stewards of the community. We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest...
HONOLULU, HI
KFYR-TV

Bubbles and Brews wins local award

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Bubbles and Brews is a new business in Mandan, and they are already making waves through the entertainment community. This bar on wheels was the winning idea for Mandan’s annual “Business Pitch Challenge”. They are focused on providing a creative and memorable alternative to kegs, or tubs of ice to serve refreshments. Cassidy Hartman says the response from the community has been immediate and very supportive.
MANDAN, ND
freightwaves.com

Family sues Amazon after truck crash kills Maine fisherman

The family of a Maine commercial fisherman who was struck and killed by an Amazon delivery driver in July 2020 has filed a negligence lawsuit against the online retail giant. In the suit filed Monday in Sagadahoc County Superior Court, Misty Fisher and her three children of Woolwich, Maine, also name the driver, Nasser Tibaijuka of Waltham, Massachusetts, and several affiliated trucking companies with a history of safety violations.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Food Drink#Beverages#Charity#The Blueprint Foundation#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHSV

Brothers Craft Brewing donates portion of sales to help employee

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Brothers Craft Brewing is donating a portion of its sales Friday evening to help a fellow employee. Taproom manager Josh Harold and his wife Cierra are expecting their second child in the next few weeks, but it will come with some difficulty. Cierra is staying at UVA while she deals with a rare and high-risk condition called vasa previa that puts her and her baby at risk.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Eyewitness News

Something’s Brewing at Problem Solved Brewing Company

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Something’s Brewing takes us to Problem Solved Brewing Company in East Windsor. They have some new and exciting things going on, including an expansion. We’re going to talk to them about it. “We opened our game room, as you can see with some...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy