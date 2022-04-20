ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis aims to end Disney World's 'special status' in Florida

York News-Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNPR reports Republican Governor of Florida Ron...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Curbed

Disney Is a Kingdom Within a State

Speaking this week at the Barnstorm Theater, a convincing pastoral-hayloft replica in the ultraconservative New Urbanist stronghold the Villages, Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced a special legislative session aimed at dissolving a special tax district — created 55 years ago to spur the development of Walt Disney World — as a form of political retribution for the Walt Disney Company’s public opposition to his “Don’t Say Gay” law. For half a century, Disney has been, in practice, a little kingdom inside the state. Tax incentives and other giveaways for powerful corporations are standard in most cities and counties, but what Disney was able to wrangle in Florida was more akin to creating an entirely new government. Laying the groundwork for Mickey Mouse’s quasi nationhood was almost easy. Undoing it will likely be much, much more difficult.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Reuters

Factbox: What is the special tax designation Disney might lose?

April 21 (Reuters) - A Florida bill that would eliminate the special tax district that gives the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) the ability to govern its theme parks won approval from lawmakers on Thursday, sending the legislation to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature. Disney's designation has allowed the company...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Disney World#Npr#Republican
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially ‘Done With Disney’ After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are “done with Disney” after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn’t have the experience they’d hoped for. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the guest explained.
TRAVEL
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy