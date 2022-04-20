DeSantis aims to end Disney World's 'special status' in Florida

Speaking this week at the Barnstorm Theater, a convincing pastoral-hayloft replica in the ultraconservative New Urbanist stronghold the Villages, Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced a special legislative session aimed at dissolving a special tax district — created 55 years ago to spur the development of Walt Disney World — as a form of political retribution for the Walt Disney Company’s public opposition to his “Don’t Say Gay” law. For half a century, Disney has been, in practice, a little kingdom inside the state. Tax incentives and other giveaways for powerful corporations are standard in most cities and counties, but what Disney was able to wrangle in Florida was more akin to creating an entirely new government. Laying the groundwork for Mickey Mouse’s quasi nationhood was almost easy. Undoing it will likely be much, much more difficult.

