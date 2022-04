The Buford school demolition project is prepared to move forward, commissioner Terry Britton said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Britton said he spoke to McCarty Associates, Inc. this week and that they said the bid packets for the project were due to be delivered to the board of commissioners by April 22. Britton said McCarty Associates told him that they were on schedule for that delivery date and they’d hopefully get it to the commissioners by then. Britton, however, said that when the packets were delivered, the board of commissioners will need to add a couple things to them, and following that, they will be ready to go out for bid.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO