Britt Baker On Cody Rhodes Departure, Says NICE THINGS About People | 2022 Shoot Interview

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Kevin Owens talked about Cody Rhodes returning to WWE at Wrestlemania 38:. “I’m so proud of Cody. When he was here, he and I got close pretty quickly. Then he left and that really sucked for me. I have people in this business that are really more like brothers to me than friends. It’s not everybody, but there’s a few people out there that I consider more like family. Cody’s one of them. So when he left, it was a blow to me because I figured, look, we’re going to be so busy, we’re barely ever going to see each other, which is true. We saw each other once or maybe twice the whole time he was gone. When he was going out on his own, he was doing it because he felt this was best for him. He didn’t feel like he was being given the chance to be what he could be in WWE, so he decided to bet on himself and leave. The only thing I did was he asked me for some sort of guidance because he had never been on the independent scene before, and I gave him The Young Bucks numbers. I told them, ‘You guys take care of this guy’, and look what happened? They really changed the industry. They did. There’s no denying it. Cody went out and did that. He didn’t do it himself. He had a lot of help from a lot of people, but he was an integral part of that.”

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO