CLEVELAND, Ohio – Seemingly every weekend area track and field athletes have jaw-dropping performances. This weekend’s slate of meets are set up for that trend to continue. Whether it’s one that has been around for generations, like the Amherst Comet Relays, or a brand new invitational, such as Shaker Heights’ Woodard-Richard Invite, there should be plenty of action for local fans.

AMHERST, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO