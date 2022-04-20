ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Family Reading Night lights up little imaginations

Cover picture for the articleCommunity members enjoyed the “Family Reading Night” held at...

Grice Connect

Statesboro opens reading nook for families in City Hall

Mayor Jonathan McCollar and the Bulloch County Literacy Council have officially opened a new reading nook for children inside the lobby of the Statesboro City Hall to support the Council’s Bulloch READ initiative. At the opening a group of youngsters, many of whom are children of City employees, enjoyed Mayor McCollar reading a book aloud and picking out a book to take home.
STATESBORO, GA
hunker.com

The Best Outdoor Torches to Light Up the Night

Every backyard needs mood lighting, so why not turn up the heat on your outdoor lighting game with a few torches? Not only do outdoor torches add ambiance to your backyard, but they're also functional and can be used to ward off bugs. "Outdoor torches and candles help to create...
CHARLOTTE, NC
HeySoCal

The ‘Sweet’ Alice Easter Giveaway is underway

“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
CHARITIES

