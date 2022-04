ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders announced Tuesday that the community will have the opportunity to join in on the springtime fun with a group bike ride scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. According to a release from the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, the ride will begin and end at Pedals On […]

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO