The hunt continues...

Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.

WEST SENECA, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO