ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather pleads guilty in 2020 stabbing of Louisiana woman

By Stacie Richard
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wky2V_0fEmlXAE00

HOUSTON, Tx (BRPROUD) — The daughter of Floyd Mayweather pleaded guilty for stabbing a woman at the Texas home of Baton Rouge rapper, NBA Youngboy.

Iyanna Mayweather, 21, got into an altercation with 26-year-old Lapattra Jacobs and stabbed her several times in the arm back in April 2020.

According to court documents obtained by NBC news, Mayweather admitted in a Houston court to “unlawfully, intentionally, and unknowingly” causing bodily injury with a knife to Jacobs. Jacobs is also suing Mayweather for physical pain and mental anguish, physical impairment, medical costs, and loss of earnings.

Mayweather was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was later released on a $30,000 bond.

She will face at least 6 years of probation for the assault , community service, and restitution.

Mayweather will be sentenced on June 16.

Comments / 1

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WAFB

Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a body that was found dead in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge business on Monday, April 18. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Janice David, 34, whose body was found inside a vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Louisiana woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iyanna Mayweather
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police arrests 5 in gang-related shooting

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime with multiple suspects and how authorities wouldn’t stop until everyone involved was arrested. Authorities were investigating what they describe as a gang-related shooting that happened in Monroe. Three individuals had already been arrested, but two were still on the […]
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Baton Rouge#Nbc News
thesource.com

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyArkLaMiss

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ leads to arrest of multiple drug dealers, seizure of meth, heroin, fentanyl and guns in Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A months-long investigation led to the arrest of 80 people including a dozen “high-end legitimate drug dealers,” according to the Slidell Police Department. These arrests are part of a concerted effort by the Slidell Police Department to tackle what they say is a “rise in narcotics overdoses.” The focus of this […]
SLIDELL, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man allegedly streamed stabbing on Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was arrested by police after allegedly streaming a stabbing on Facebook Live. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a location on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. on Monday night. Officers arrived at approximately 9:52 p.m. and immediately initiated an investigation into reports of a “deceased female,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy