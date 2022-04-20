“Tournament Of Champions III” Crowns A Winner

Much like hot dogs and mustard, cereal and milk, pasta and Parmesan, a sandwich would be incomplete without its bread. A sandwich without slices of sourdough or buttery buns is merely a charcuterie board, and no disrespect to charcuterie boards, but can you eat a charcuterie board in one hand while walking down the street? Can you throw a charcuterie board in your bag to eat later? Can you stuff your face with a charcuterie board right before getting on a plane? None of these things would be possible without bread enrobing a stack of toppings, and there are as many kinds of sandwich breads as there are sandwich styles. Here, an incomplete but highly scientific list categorizing some of the best and the brightest breads without which our most beloved sandwiches would be nothing but a lost pile of meats, cheeses, and spreads.

