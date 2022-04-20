“Tournament Of Champions III” Crowns A Winner

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has built a global empire of sushi restaurants that have become especially beloved among celebrities. With nearly fifty locations around the world (per Nobu Restaurants), diners can enjoy the consistently luxurious and precisely flavored sushi while they travel. "Over the course of a two-week period, once, I ate at Nobu in Hawaii, because a friend of mine wanted to go there for their birthday, Nobu in London, Nobu in New York, and Nobu in L.A.," Andrew Zimmern told Eater. "And I ordered some different things, but some same things everywhere there, and they're exactly the same." In order to achieve this level of harmony, Matsuhisa explained to Harvard Business Review that he travels 10 months out of the year to ensure quality control in his restaurants.
