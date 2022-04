Have you ever heard of the concept of code-switching? It is the practice of adjusting one’s style of speech, appearance, behavior and expression to a particular context or situation. It is something that we do naturally as human beings. However, for people of color, code-switching can become a burden — but it does not have to be that way, according to researcher and author George Paasewe, who will speak to college students and staff members at Green River College on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO