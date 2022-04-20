ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Bondic is the fix-it-all sensation from a viral TikTok, and it’s only $15

By Maren Estrada
 2 days ago
Sure, it’s fun to just waste time and see what your friends are up to on TikTok. But aside from that, the platform is also quite useful for another reason: It helps you discover awesome new products like the Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit. Bondic glue on Amazon is a must-have in every home. You’ve probably never even heard of it, but we’re going to change all that. You’ll wonder how you ever lived without it!

TikTok is truly an endless goldmine. And there are so many reasons that’s the case. Yes, of course, it’s plenty of fun to get lost for hours and hours while you’re checking out all the latest viral content on TikTok. Some of these videos have incredible production value. Heck, even the low-budget content is still a blast to watch.

People are so creative with their TikToks these days! Some people dive in for untold hours to swim through the endless ocean of bite-sized content on TikTok.

But our favorite use for TikTok is to find cool products to share with our readers. And today, we’re going to tell you about a real gem you’re going to love.

BGR Deals readers are going absolutely bonkers over this awesome little gadget. We first saw it when a TikToker named Rachel Meaders showed off in a viral video a few months ago. Tons of different TikTokers have been showing off this cool Amazon find since then.

But Meaders’s video was definitely one of the ones that went mega-viral and she introduced this awesome product to countless people as a result.

TikTok says Bondic on Amazon is better than glue

The product in question is called Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit. It really is one of the coolest and most useful devices we’ve come across in a very long time.

“If you’ve never seen liquid plastic bond two things together in just four seconds then your mind is about to be blown,” Meaders boasted in her TikTok, which has been viewed millions of times. “It can fix and repair almost anything that normal glue cannot keep up with. This stuff is crazy.”

The Bondic glue kit on Amazon is a little pen tool that’s actually a 2-in-1 combo device. First, it dispenses Bondic liquid plastic that is 100% waterproof and is so much stronger than most glues. Then there’s a little UV light at the end that hardens the liquid plastic when you shine the light at it.

If you follow the manufacturer’s instructions when applying it, this awesome Bondic kit can fix just about anything!

Here’s Meaders’s TikTok so you can see it in action:

So many people go nuts over Bondic. As you can see above, that video has already been liked about 3 million times!

The Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit is a fantastic find and it costs just $14.99 at Amazon. That’s a fantastic value — the same kit cost $24 just a few months ago.

Of note, there’s also a Bondic Pro kit for about $15 more.

Bondic fast facts

This Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit is easily one of the best and most useful things we’ve found on TikTok. Who says TikTok is only for wasting time?! You’ll be shocked at how often you use Bondic plastic glue from Amazon. Trust me, I was shocked too!

Here are some key takeaways to keep in mind:

  • Bondic on Amazon isn’t glue — it’s a non-toxic, heat-resistance liquid plastic
  • Dries completely clear and can you can sand or paint it
  • It’s also 100% waterproof when fully cured since it’s real plastic
  • Makes repairs quick and easy: Just apply liquid Bondic and use the included UV light on the cap to cure the liquid
  • It hardens in seconds and forms a permanent bond
  • It’s not glue and it doesn’t harden until you apply the UV light, so there are no accidents and no mess to clean up
  • Works on plastic, wood, metal, PVC, steel, rubber, wiring, ceramic, figurines, vinyl, Kevlar, polypropylene, leather, and so much more
  • Fix smartphone chargers, glasses, toys, jewelry, high heels, and more — the possibilities are endless!
  • The starter kit includes a handheld applicator, LED UV light, and a 4-gram tube of liquid Bondic

