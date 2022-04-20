New AMD laptops bring up to 30 hours of battery life

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of incredible deals, where you can currently purchase a new ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 laptop for $1,150 after scoring a $150 discount. This will get you a unique and beautiful laptop with a 14-inch FHD touch NanoEdge display with 400 nits of brightness, an Intel Evo Platform Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage as part of its basic specs. However, this laptop includes other features that make it stand out, as it also includes ScreenPad Plus, a secondary 12.6-inch matte touchscreen that works seamlessly with the main 14-inch Full HD touchscreen. In addition, it will give users endless ways to make their laptop perform better, as it will improve your multitasking experience by extending the screen or splitting windows and apps on both displays.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO