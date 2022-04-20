ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New AMD laptops bring up to 30 hours of battery life

Digital Trends
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD has just launched a new series of APUs, dubbed the Ryzen Pro 6000. The new chips are said to deliver outstanding battery life of up to 30 hours. The company is also releasing a host of Ryzen Pro 5000 APUs that are based on a different architecture. AMD’s...

www.digitaltrends.com

