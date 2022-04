Robert Plant joked that his experience of off-grid living at Bron-Yr-Aur Cottage had transformed him into the man seen on the cover of Led Zeppelin IV. The singer, who’d spent childhood holidays at the remote house in Wales, went back there with Jimmy Page in 1970. In an environment with no electricity and no local services, the pair got to know each other better than ever. The songwriting sessions provided several songs for future albums and gave a new direction for the band as heard on Led Zeppelin III.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO