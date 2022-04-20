ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATCH: Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman address crowd after playoff win

By Cory Linsner
 1 day ago
The Memphis Grizzlies took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 in game two of their Western Conference first-round matchup. The Grizzlies great performance was in part due to the great performance by a couple of former Michigan State Spartans.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman both had great games in the game two victory. Jackson scored 16 points and grabbed 7 rebounds while Tillman gave Memphis a huge jolt off of the bench, scoring 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting and grabbing 7 rebounds.

Watch as the two former Spartans spoke together on the court following the team’s big game two victory:

