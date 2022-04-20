Joey Hauser announces his return to Michigan State

The Spartans roster just got a much-needed jolt as Joey Hauser has made the announcement that he will be returning to East Lansing for an additional year of eligibility.

In his two seasons with Michigan State, Hauser has averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while firing 37.5% from 3-PT range. Hauser will bring a veteran presence to the Spartans rotation while providing a punch from 3-point range.

This news comes on the heels of Julius Marble entering the NCAA transfer portal, so it will be a welcomed sight for MSU fans to see. There is still a lot of work for Coach Izzo to retool his roster, but getting Joey Hauser back is a great start.