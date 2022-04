AUSTIN, Texas – At its April meeting, the State Board of Education voted to significantly increase instruction in Texas history. The board directed its Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) review work groups to include Texas-specific standards in kindergarten-grade 2, grade 6, and grade 8, and to keep Texas-specific standards as a focus for grade 7. Currently, Texas History is taught in grades 4 and 7; with this significant increase, students will study Texas and the people and events that define it in most grade levels prior to high school.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO