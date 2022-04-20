ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Ask Midland Odessa – Why Does My Guy Wear SOCKS All The Time?

By Leo
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

My guy wears 'socks' all the time. I literally have seen his feet maybe 3 times. He does not have fungus or athletes foot , and I don't get...

kbat.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
PETS
Mashed

Ree Drummond Tears Up Over This Throwback Of Her Kids

"The Pioneer Woman" has been airing on Food Network since 2011, and though lots has changed over the years, one thing every season shares is that Ree Drummond, the star of the show, always talks fondly about her five children. More than 25 seasons later, fans likely feel as though they've watched the Pioneer Woman's kids grow up before their very eyes. Some viewers may even have become more attached to the Drummond kids during the pandemic, when they got more involved in the show by helping their mom film episodes and often appearing on camera.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
B93

Driving In West Texas-You Never Know WHAT You’ll See On The Road!

Driving home from work can be an adventure. For that matter, so can driving TO work. You just never know what you're going to see either ON the road in front of you causing you to swerve to avoid hitting it (as is the case here), or what is laying on the shoulder or roadside. For today's fun, I was on Loop 250 at the Midkiff Exit when I had to flip to the passing lane to avoid hitting---of all things---A BASSINET! It was missing its hood or topper but didn't look like a typical crib so I'm guessing that's what this is. Reminded me of the old Bugs Bunny cartoon with the criminal who was the size of a baby, who dressed himself in a onesie but had a five o'clock shadow on his face... I think they called the character "Baby Finster".
TRAFFIC
KBAT 99.9

The Top Five Ways To Avoid Sweating the Small Stuff-Don’t be a Rebecca

Ever wish you could change one thing about yourself? Hard to admit there is anything bad about yourself when it is so much easier to see the negatives of others. I’m not too proud to cast light on my toxic trait. The first thing that pops into my head… I freak out over the smallest things. My better half always has to bring me down when I’m ready to freak out. Remind me to breathe, but that’s not always easy to remember when you are in the thick of the event FREAKING YOU OUT! For others who have this same issue, don’t worry; you are not alone.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Socks#My Guy#Fungus#Crime
IFLScience

How Boas Avoid Suffocating While Crushing Prey To Death Revealed

Boa constrictor snakes are famous for squeezing the life out of their prey, but how do they avoid accidentally cutting off their own air supply while crushing something to death? If growing a baby can interfere with human lung function, how exactly are snakes able to have entire corpses in the food tubes without suffocating?
ANIMALS
yankodesign.com

Chair with extended arms to help elderly sit and stand without assistance

There are a lot of things that we tend to take for granted just because it comes naturally to us – things like breathing properly, looking at a sunrise, listening to your favorite songs, etc. Eventually, we realize that there are people in the world, maybe even people around us, that find simple things to be a challenge because of some conditions that they have. That’s why I love it when people come up with or collaborate with persons with disabilities to create products that can make life a little bit easier for them.
SWITZERLAND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KBAT 99.9

Warm Weather Means Poisonous Bugs Are Back In West Texas

Now that the weather is warming back up, bugs are coming back out. Most are harmless and don't want anything to do with you. Some, however, are venomous hunters on the prowl to see what they can find for dinner. Here in West Texas, we have several of those. The first one on my list to talk about is the Texas Giant Centipede or the "Texas Red-Headed Centipede" as it is also called.
WEST, TX
KBAT 99.9

Texas State Troopers Told: Lose Weight Or Else! What Would You Do?

The Texas Department Of Public Safety has issued a new policy saying some 200+ Texas State Troopers have to slim down and lose weight or face disciplinary action. If you're male with a waist size over 40, or female with a waist size over 35, you can be removed from duties or passed over for promotions and/or any overtime hours. It's definitely a controversial issue-can your job dictate your physical appearance or how "in shape" you are? Television News Anchors in certain situations don't have control over their appearance contractually-the station they work for can dictate haircut/hairstyle, hair color, wardrobe, etc. I've also heard of Gyms not allowing Personal Trainers and workers to be over a certain waist size either.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy