Ask Midland Odessa – Why Does My Guy Wear SOCKS All The Time?

Driving home from work can be an adventure. For that matter, so can driving TO work. You just never know what you're going to see either ON the road in front of you causing you to swerve to avoid hitting it (as is the case here), or what is laying on the shoulder or roadside. For today's fun, I was on Loop 250 at the Midkiff Exit when I had to flip to the passing lane to avoid hitting---of all things---A BASSINET! It was missing its hood or topper but didn't look like a typical crib so I'm guessing that's what this is. Reminded me of the old Bugs Bunny cartoon with the criminal who was the size of a baby, who dressed himself in a onesie but had a five o'clock shadow on his face... I think they called the character "Baby Finster".

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO