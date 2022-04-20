ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

How to navigate Thunder | Rare footage of Churchill | Exclusive new steakhouse

By Maggie Menderski, Louisville Courier Journal
 1 day ago

Good morning from The Courier Journal features desk.

This is columnist Maggie Menderski, and my team is all Kentucky Derby all the time for the next 16 days. It's hard to believe we're just about two weeks away from the 148th Running of the Roses.

Louisville is gearing up for its annual two-week celebration, and what the features crew has been working on for the past month is a genuine reflection of that. In this newsletter, we've got some weird history, a deep dive into one of the most exclusive places in town and real news you can use as we all prepare for Thunder Over Louisville.

Shall we begin?

See the Kentucky Derby as it was 100 years ago — With a little help from the Kentucky Derby Museum, we tracked down some of the earliest known footage of The Run for the Roses. Hollywood came to Churchill Downs for the first time a century ago, and much of that film is preserved in a 1922 silent film called "The Kentucky Derby."

Step inside the new $11 million steakhouse at Churchill Downs — In this story, food writer Dahlia Ghabour takes you inside Matt Winn's Steakhouse at Churchill Downs. The super high-end dining experience provides valet parking to guests, who are then ushered into the track on a golf cart. From there they walk on a red carpet and take an elevator up to the restaurant.

Thunder Over Louisville is upon us — Courier Journal news clerk Gege Reed is your ultimate source for all things Thunder. Be sure to check out her guides on how to manage parking , what items are not allowed at Waterfront Park , downtown road closures , and TARC routes after the fireworks. Meanwhile, lifestyle reporter Kirby Adams has the details on how to watch Thunder from home and the airshow lineup.

Need some inspiration for your Derby outfit? — Kirby Adams takes you behind the scenes at the 'The Big Brims Derby Hat Sale' at the Kentucky Derby Museum and shows you the best hats that were available.

Feel informed and ready for the Derby season? If you enjoyed this newsletter, feel free to forward it to a friend, so they can sign up here and stay in the know, too.

Happy Derby!

— Maggie Menderski

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How to navigate Thunder | Rare footage of Churchill | Exclusive new steakhouse

The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

