FBI: Man charged in Jan. 6 violence at Capitol turned in by Uber driver

WASHINGTON — A man accused of storming into the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 is facing charges after investigators with the FBI said they were tipped off to his behavior by a ride-share driver.

Jerry Daniel Braun faces charges including obstruction during civil disorder, violent or disorderly conduct, and entering and remaining on restricted grounds.

Suspect in Jan. 6 Capitol violence turned in by Uber Driver Photo taken from video recorded inside the Uber vehicle showing Jerry Braun. (FBI)

In court filings, investigators said that Braun got into an Uber in downtown Washington, D.C. on the evening of Jan. 6, and in an interaction that was recorded by the vehicle’s dashboard camera, admitted to tearing down barricades at the Capitol.

The criminal affidavit filed against Braun details a conversation in the Uber between Braun and the driver, beginning with the driver asking, “So, has it been violent all day?”

Braun: “Well, it started around, right when I got there. I tore down the barricades.”

Driver: “You did? Why?”

Braun: “Well, because, so we could get to the Capitol.”

Driver: “Well, how’d that work out for ya?”

Braun: “Well, it looks like, uh, Biden’s gonna be our president.”

Still images from the vehicle’s camera included in the FBI paperwork show Braun holding a tissue to his head, with clear injuries to his face.

The driver of the Uber reached out to the FBI about the conversation and provided video from inside the vehicle during the ride, NBC News reported.

Braun, Jerry - Statement of Facts Redacted by National Content Desk on Scribd

Using the images of Braun from inside the Uber, FBI agents said they were able to find evidence showing Braun physically struggling with police using a barricade, as well as threatening officers using an 8-foot-long wooden plank. Agents also said the video shows Braun using the plank to hit an individual clearly identified as a member of the press.

When FBI agents served a search warrant at Braun’s California home, they said they found the clothing he wore when he was at the Capitol, as well as a selfie on his cellphone showing an injury to his eye he referred to as a “Souvenir from D.C.,” The Washington Post reported.

Man charged in Jan. 6 violence at Capitol turned in by Uber driver FBI agents said they found this selfie on Braun's phone showing an injury he referred to as a "Souvenir from D.C." (FBI)

During the search, agents asked Braun whether he wanted to tell them anything. He allegedly responded by simply saying, “Guilty.” When agents asked what he was guilty of, Braun allegedly responded, “Everything,” according to the FBI’s affidavit.

So far, approximately 800 people have been charged in connection with the Jan 6. events at the Capitol, of which more than 250 have pleaded guilty, The Washington Post reported.

