Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. to play Game 3 vs. 76ers, Scottie Barnes 'maybe' has a chance

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) will play Game 3 vs. 76ers. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are in near-must-win mode entering Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The Sixers have coasted in a pair of home routs over the first two games and now, the series shifts to Canada ( without Matisse Thybulle).

Of more immediate concern for Toronto fans is the availability of Gary Trent Jr. and Scott Barnes. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse talked about both players' statuses on Wednesday morning.

Trent Jr. has been dealing with a non-COVID illness and played in Game 2, but was only able to go for 10 minutes and shot 0-for-3 from the field. The fourth-year pro averaged career highs in points (18.3), assists (2.0), steals (1.7) and minutes per game (35.0), while shooting a career-best 85.3 percent from the free throw line.

The 23-year-old Trent Jr. was Toronto's third-leading scorer this season and was tied with Fred VanVleet for the top spot in steals per contest.

Barnes is a finalist for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award after a campaign where he averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists 1.1 steal and 35.4 minutes per game across 74 contests (all starts). He was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in both February and March.