Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. to play Game 3 vs. 76ers, Scottie Barnes 'maybe' has a chance

By Victor Barbosa
 2 days ago
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) will play Game 3 vs. 76ers. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are in near-must-win mode entering Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The Sixers have coasted in a pair of home routs over the first two games and now, the series shifts to Canada ( without Matisse Thybulle).

Of more immediate concern for Toronto fans is the availability of Gary Trent Jr. and Scott Barnes. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse talked about both players' statuses on Wednesday morning.

Trent Jr. has been dealing with a non-COVID illness and played in Game 2, but was only able to go for 10 minutes and shot 0-for-3 from the field. The fourth-year pro averaged career highs in points (18.3), assists (2.0), steals (1.7) and minutes per game (35.0), while shooting a career-best 85.3 percent from the free throw line.

The 23-year-old Trent Jr. was Toronto's third-leading scorer this season and was tied with Fred VanVleet for the top spot in steals per contest.

Barnes is a finalist for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award after a campaign where he averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists 1.1 steal and 35.4 minutes per game across 74 contests (all starts). He was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in both February and March.

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ James Harden’s perfect 8-word reaction on Joel Embiid dagger vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers have put the Toronto Raptors into a hole that they are very unlikely to climb out of. The Sixers won Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, taking a 3-0 series lead. It happened in incredibly dramatic fashion. With just over two seconds remaining in overtime, the Sixers inbounded to Joel Embiid who spun, and hit a fadeaway three-pointer. It was truly an amazing shot for anyone to make, never mind a seven foot tall center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Nets Make Official Decision On Ben Simmons For Game 3

The Brooklyn Nets are down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics in the playoffs and could probably use some reinforcements right about now. But will those reinforcements come from All-Star guard Ben Simmons?. According to ESPN NBA insider Nick Friedell, the answer to that question is no. Simmons has been ruled...
BOSTON, MA
Complex

Drake Trolled Over Photo of Him Smiling Next to Joel Embiid After 76ers Star Hits Game-Winner vs. Raptors

Drake may not be everyone’s favorite sports fan, but he sure knows how to celebrate a win—no matter who ends up the victor. After the Raptors fell to the 76ers 104-101 in Game 3 of their First Round series Wednesday night, Drizzy—who just so happens to be the team’s Global Ambassador as well as their most famous fan—was photographed smiling alongside 76ers center Joel Embiid. The photo was taken moments after Embiid hit the game-winning shot to send the Raptors into a 3-0 hole, which prompted Embiid to approach Drake and promise a series sweep.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid explains how he was able to dominate Game 3 vs. Raptors

TORONTO — It’s the NBA playoffs. Things are not supposed to be easy, especially on the road against a desperate basketball team. The Philadelphia 76ers ran into trouble early in Game 3 on Wednesday. The Toronto Raptors built a 17-point lead and led by 10 at halftime. Their scramble defense forced the Sixers into 15 first-half turnovers, and they held Joel Embiid to just five points. He also committed four turnovers in the opening 24 minutes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Sixers, Raptors fans won't be happy with NBA's L2M report

The main takeaway of the Sixers’ wild overtime Game 3 win over the Raptors is how Joel Embiid put the team on his back after halftime and willed his team to a very unlikely win. Beyond that, both teams had issues with the officiating. The NBA does a very...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Financial World

Tobias Harris reveals Drake's trash-talk attempt at Joel Embiid

Canadian rapper Drake tried to get into the mind of Joel Embiid during Game 3 of the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers series but it was the 76ers center that had the last laugh. After Embiid hit a game-winning three-pointer to seal a 104-101 overtime win for the 76ers and help Philadelphia take a 3-0 lead over Toronto, Embiid had some words for Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
