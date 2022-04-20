ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

George Michael Self-Directed Documentary Freedom Uncut Premiering In Theaters This Summer

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore he died in 2016, George Michael was working on a documentary about his life. That documentary, called Freedom Uncut, will be released in theaters this summer on June 22. The film is narrated by Michael and is being described as “his final...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

