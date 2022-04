Provided by Historic Dumfries Virginia Inc. Historic Dumfries Virginia and The Town of Dumfries are excited to celebrate their long history in Virginia at the “Spring History Fair” on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The public has an opportunity to learn more about local organizations, activities, and resources they can utilize for their own research and enjoyment.

