Denver, CO

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon becomes first active MLB player to endorse sportsbook

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
April 20 (UPI) -- Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon agreed to an endorsement deal with MaximBet, becoming the first active player in MLB history to sign with a sportsbook, the Colorado-based gaming operator announced Wednesday.

"As I learned more about MaximBet, I knew this absolutely was the right brand for me," Blackmon said in a news release.

As part of the partnership, MaximBet collaborated with custom artist SolesbySir to create unique baseball equipment and other items for Blackmon, including cleats, gloves and hats.

The sportsbook also will offer custom prop bets for Blackmon. MLB and the MLB players union cleared the path for the deal when they recently agreed that active players can represent regulated U.S. sports betting properties. The previous embargo for such activities was lifted Wednesday morning.

MLB rules still say that players will be declared ineligible for one year if it is found that they bet any sum on any game in which they didn't participate in. Players can be declared "permanently ineligible" if they are found to have bet on a game in which they were involved.

Players also will be subject to penalties from the commissioner if they are found to have placed bets with illegal bookmakers or agents for illegal bookmakers. Players who operate or work for an illegal bookmaking business are subject to a one-year suspension, at minimum.

Blackmon, 35, is hitting .229 with a home run and four RBIs through 10 games this season. The 12-year veteran is a four-time All-Star. Blackmon hit a National League-best .331 with an MLB-best 14 triples and 213 hits in 2017. He owns a .300 batting average for his career.

