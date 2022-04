I've never considered myself a shoe girl, but being a shopping editor means adopting more shoes than my closet can fill (what a problem to have). Recently, Keds sent over its limited-edition Women's Renaissance Sneaker ($85), and I think I've met my shoe-mate (aka shoe soulmate). I'm all for retro fashion — the Y2K style, the baggy '90s jeans, and whatever else is trending on TikTok. I embrace it all, and these Keds fit the throwback bill. Released for the second time in 30 years, the Renaissance shoe's iconic style is here to grace today's streetwear. It was originally a running shoe in the '80s for its lightweight, breathable, durable, and comfortable style, and now it's a collector's item. Quite literally, there have only been 300 pairs released globally.

