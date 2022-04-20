Mikal Bridges and Jaxson Hayes exchanging these two unbelievable blocks will leave you in awe

It’s always amazing to see teams going back and forth in an up-and-down NBA game.

Sometimes, that takes the form of one team coming down and hitting a tough jumper like this one from Devin Booker that got him some dap from a baby. Or maybe it’s two players hitting each other with incredible crossovers. At times, it could even be two back-to-back dunks against each other that are pretty spectacular.

Typically, though, those amazing back-and-forths come on the offensive end of the floor. Rarely do we see it happening defensively.

But on Tuesday night? Mikal Bridges and Jaxson Hayes gave us an absolute delight of a block party during Game 2 of the Suns and Pelicans series.

Just incredible plays all around, man. This is one of the best sequences we’ve seen all year and it’s not close. The displays of athleticism here are spectacular on both sides.

First of all, Bridges absolutely swatting Hayes’ shot straight up while standing at 6’6 is a sight to behold. Hayes measures in at 6’11. That’s a full five inches he has on Bridges, who clearly just showed us why he was in the running for Defensive Player of the Year — again.

But then there’s Hayes’ block, which might be a bit more spectacular. I mean, this dude goes up and literally grabs Bridges’ shot on the other in with TWO hands. TWO.

Look at this, y’all.

This display of athleticism is just ridiculous, man. It shouldn’t be possible, yet here we are.

I guess that’s why they say the NBA is where amazing happens. Because, well, there’s not a better way to describe what we just witnessed here. I don’t know about y’all, but I wouldn’t mind 7 games of this at all.