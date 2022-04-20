ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-ingredient chocolate shell is an easy way to upgrade your ice cream

By Olga Massov
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis two-ingredient chocolate shell is a dupe for the popular commercially made Magic Shell, but with a richer, more luxurious flavor and texture. It comes together in minutes and will instantly upgrade any ice cream. Using more coconut oil will give you a thinner shell consistency....

www.mrt.com

Thomas Keller
