Pilots of an Air France flight aborted a landing attempt in Paris as the plane became “unresponsive” to their commands and drifted off course.The Boeing 777 aircraft was arriving at Charles de Gaulle airport from New York’s JFK Airport when the technical problem occurred and the plane deviated from its landing route.In air traffic control audio posted by Air Live, one pilot can heard shouting “stop, stop” while alarm noises were going off in the background.He told the tower that he would call them back, and another plane was told to stop its approach to the runway “immediately” while...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 15 DAYS AGO