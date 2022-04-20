ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Best Blogging Platforms Of 2022

By Kathy Haan,, Kelly Main
Forbes Advisor
Forbes Advisor
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204EIM_0fEmWffL00

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

In a world where we are increasingly connected online, blogging provides an important way to connect with others. The best blogging platforms make it easy for people to share their thoughts and ideas with the world, connect with others who share similar interests, and they promote open dialogue and the exchange of ideas. It can also be a useful tool for marketing and branding as strong blogs can reach a large audience and build a loyal following.

Show Summary

Best Of

Best for Customization

WordPress

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Best for Drag and Drop

Wix

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Best for E-Commerce Blogging

Weebly

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Best for Developers

Drupal

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Best All-in-One Platform

Squarespace

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Best for Marketers

CMS Hub

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Best for Its Built-In Audience

Medium

Why We Picked It

Pros & Cons

Forbes Advisor Ratings

CompanyCompany - LogoForbes Advisor RatingForbes Advisor RatingFree TrialPricingMobile AppLearn More CTA textLearn more CTA below text

Methodology

Forbes Advisor’s team of experts has rated and reviewed the best blogging platforms to help you choose the right one for your needs. In order to make our recommendations, we looked at dozens of data points, including ease of use, costs, customer support, reviews, features and functionality.

We then assign each platform a score out of five in each category, with five being the highest. In addition, we also took into account the needs of different types of users, including bloggers, businesses and marketers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best blogging platform for beginners?

What is the best blogging platform for businesses?

What is the best blogging platform for marketers?

Information provided on Forbes Advisor is for educational purposes only. Your financial situation is unique and the products and services we review may not be right for your circumstances. We do not offer financial advice, advisory or brokerage services, nor do we recommend or advise individuals or to buy or sell particular stocks or securities. Performance information may have changed since the time of publication. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Forbes Advisor adheres to strict editorial integrity standards. To the best of our knowledge, all content is accurate as of the date posted, though offers contained herein may no longer be available. The opinions expressed are the author’s alone and have not been provided, approved, or otherwise endorsed by our partners.

Kathy Haan, MBA is a former financial advisor-turned-writer and business coach. For over a decade, she’s helped small business owners make money online. When she’s not trying out the latest tech or travel blogging with her family, you can find her curling up with a good novel.

Kelly is an SMB Editor specializing in starting and marketing new ventures. Before joining the team, she was a Content Producer at Fit Small Business where she served as an editor and strategist covering small business marketing content. She is a former Google Tech Entrepreneur and she holds an MSc in International Marketing from Edinburgh Napier University. Additionally, she manages a column at Inc. Magazine.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Brave Web Browser Bypasses Google AMP — Is It Harmful?

Brave web browser is ditching Google Accelerate Mobile Pages (AMP) with its new built-in feature, aptly named De-AMP. The privacy-focused browser, Brave, serves as an alternative to the top web browser out there, Google Chrome. The former banks on its promise to its users to bring the "best privacy online,"...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Marketing#Business Marketing#Blogs#Cta
Forbes Advisor

Best Etsy Alternatives Of 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. The online marketplace for handmade and vintage items, Etsy, has been around since 2005. Over the years, it has become a go-to destination for shoppers looking for unique and one-of-a-kind handmade items. However, as with all things, Etsy is not immune to competition.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
shefinds

The One Social Media App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to being cautious about what you download, there’s no doubt that social media apps are the ones experts are usually cautioning us to be on high alert about. Given how many features they boast, how many functions they serve, and how much personal information they usually require from you, it’s no surprise that these apps could be the most detrimental to your online privacy and data. But if you’re doing a little spring cleaning on your phone and want to delete a few apps, there’s one you should start with. This is the one social media app you should never download to your iPhone — it’s so dangerous.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to turn off your active status on Facebook

A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
INTERNET
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: At $69, the Facebook Portal Is Discounted to Its Lowest Price Ever

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Run, don’t walk, to take advantage of this big Facebook Portal sale, which gets you a massive 61% discount on its best-selling Portal Smart Video Display. Better yet, just headline to Amazon, which has the 10-inch touchscreen Facebook Portal on sale for just $69 (regularly $179.99+). This is not only the first time we’ve seen the Facebook Portal under $100 this year, it’s also the lowest price we’ve seen for the Portal, ever. Amazon Buy:Facebook...
INTERNET
Ars Technica

Android’s Google app can now delete the last 15 minutes of search history

Google is finally releasing a "delete history" feature, which will wipe out the last 15 minutes of search queries, for the Android Google Search app. "Delete history" was announced at Google I/O 2021 in May and made it to the iOS app two months later, but for some reason, it took almost a year to come to Android. It's finally rolling out now, though, according to a statement Google gave to The Verge over the weekend.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
Android Central

Leo's Fortune for Android is classic adventure platforming at its best

It’s been a hot minute since I last played a good ol’ fashioned mobile platformer, so imagine my delight at discovering that Leo’s Fortune has made its way to Google Play Pass. Leo’s Fortune is a traditional platformer for Android starring a fuzzy, squishy, blue ball with googly eyes and a fabulous mustache named Leopold.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google search history

Forgot to use incognito mode? Here's how to remove all traces. BrowGoogle recently introduced a new feature for mobile users to delete the last 15 minutes of their browsing history — a convenient way to quickly erase any suggestible recent searches. But if 15 minutes isn’t far back enough, you can delete much more from a web browser. Here’s how to delete your Google search history.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Google wants to help you avoid bad Chrome extensions

Google Chrome is widely regarded as one of the best browsers around – but this popularity often comes with some risk, as criminals look to target its huge user base. In its latest update, the company is attempting to help users decipher which Google Chrome extensions are legitimate and which ones to avoid through new Chrome Web Store badges.
INTERNET
Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money advice, news and reviews, helping consumers make smart financial decisions and choose the right financial products.

 http://www.forbes.com/advisor

Comments / 0

Community Policy