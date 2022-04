There are two dozen players making more than $25 million for the 2022 Major League Baseball season, and some of them are much more valuable than others. Pretty much everyone on the list is a multiple-time All-Star who also happened to have an excellent season or two right before signing a huge deal. Between injury, age and general regression, some of these guys would be lucky to get $10 million on the open market right now, let alone $25 million. But there are also quite a few who are arguably still being underpaid.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO